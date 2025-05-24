MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 859,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,061,000 after buying an additional 154,628 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.77. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $62.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70.

Insider Activity

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.19 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $1,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,481.76. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 49,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,657,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 954,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,792,094.56. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

