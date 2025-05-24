MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,475,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.