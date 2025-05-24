MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,544,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 935.8% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,654,000 after purchasing an additional 941,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,833,000 after purchasing an additional 893,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,234,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,231,000 after purchasing an additional 522,531 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,641,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Truist Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.71. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

