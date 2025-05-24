MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 52,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $1,040,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,906,229.06. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 682.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Vericel’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

