MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,648 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGI. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

NYSE:AGI opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

