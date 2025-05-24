MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $75,819.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 612,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,544.50. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $139,782.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 837,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,635,919. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,147,062 shares of company stock valued at $12,620,137 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

