MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of MMYT opened at $103.37 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $72.55 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average is $105.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MMYT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.