MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Agilysys by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Stock Down 1.1%

AGYS opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AGYS. Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

