MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Alight were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Alight by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alight by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of ALIT opened at $5.39 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Alight’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Alight’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Insider Activity at Alight

In related news, Director David D. Guilmette purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,267.50. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim purchased 22,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,092 shares in the company, valued at $150,004.68. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 175,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,255 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

