MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,229,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,691,000 after purchasing an additional 587,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,269 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,474,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,765,000 after buying an additional 145,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,045,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,836,000 after buying an additional 138,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,360,000 after buying an additional 107,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 89.10%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.