MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Insperity worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Insperity by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $1,373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Insperity by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,771,000 after acquiring an additional 95,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $10,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $926,887.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,927,518.14. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Stock Down 2.6%

NSP stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.55. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 72.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. Wall Street Zen lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

