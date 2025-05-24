MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,245 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,138.30. This represents a 20.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

