MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 2,678 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,640 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,742,000 after purchasing an additional 630,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,616,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,938,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $27,095,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 286,622 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $18.80 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Simmons First National

Simmons First National Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.