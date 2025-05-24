MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 6,634 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.05% of Patrick Industries worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In related news, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $246,754.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,303.32. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $250,559.82. This represents a 542.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $2,026,000 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.98. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.