MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 6,794 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of MeridianLink worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 469,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 93,494 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLNK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. MeridianLink, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $81.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

