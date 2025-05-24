MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -259.74%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

