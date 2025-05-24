MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Progress Software worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 45,918.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 789,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,156 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $83,209.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $39,571.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,163.93. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $61.07 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

