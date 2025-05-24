MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Reduces Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after buying an additional 823,333 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,643,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,700,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,547,000 after buying an additional 574,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $9,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $54,065.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,957.45. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,994 shares of company stock valued at $453,131. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.23.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

