MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Reduces Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HERO opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

