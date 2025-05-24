MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEP opened at $23.52 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEP. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

