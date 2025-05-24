MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 4,732 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK opened at $96.16 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

