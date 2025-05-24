MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 8,502 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,201 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $685,355,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,935,000 after purchasing an additional 447,041 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,186,000 after purchasing an additional 784,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.92.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $233.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.95 and a 200 day moving average of $227.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

