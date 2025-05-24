MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 89,561 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,561 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 300,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 190,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -482.35%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

