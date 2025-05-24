Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MITK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITK opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.11. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.21 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MITK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

