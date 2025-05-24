Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.97.

NYSE:TGT opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Target by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

