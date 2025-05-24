Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,346,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after acquiring an additional 72,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Finally, Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,994,000. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $96.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $125.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

