M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank
In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $179.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $139.78 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.95.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.
M&T Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
