M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.53.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $179.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $139.78 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

