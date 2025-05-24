National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,116 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $23,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in National Bank by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 159,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE NBHC opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.77.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.47 million. National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group cut their target price on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank

National Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.