National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$150.00 to C$143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$129.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.42.

STN stock opened at C$139.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$103.48 and a 52 week high of C$143.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$123.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$118.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29.

In other news, Director Clayton Bock acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$139.51 per share, with a total value of C$174,392.88. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

