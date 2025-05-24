National Bankshares Raises Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$7.25

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.32.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NXR.UN opened at C$7.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The company has a market cap of C$500.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.98 and a 52-week high of C$9.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.34.

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,934.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,576 shares of company stock worth $125,024. Insiders own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.