National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in National Health Investors were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,808 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1,642.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 74,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.5%

NHI stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.91 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $68.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

