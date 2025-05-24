Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO)

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.6%

COO opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,678,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $705,928,000 after purchasing an additional 155,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,177,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,681,000 after purchasing an additional 172,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,906,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $449,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,340,000 after purchasing an additional 686,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,985,000 after purchasing an additional 574,899 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

