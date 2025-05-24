NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 526.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,743 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,840,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 555,329 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 3,324.4% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 893,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 867,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 64,366 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,761,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRDS. Citigroup decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

