Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,327,622 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,077,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Coeur Mining worth $23,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Quarry LP increased its position in Coeur Mining by 853.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDE. TD Securities began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $442,022.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,042.60. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

