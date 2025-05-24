Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 652,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $22,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,026,000 after purchasing an additional 737,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after purchasing an additional 617,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,025,000 after buying an additional 1,096,485 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,536,000 after buying an additional 906,225 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,116,000 after buying an additional 1,126,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DINO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -259.74%.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

