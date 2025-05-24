Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 71,168 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,168 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of IonQ worth $23,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,374,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,593,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,095,000 after buying an additional 2,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in IonQ by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,934,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,809,000 after buying an additional 216,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,740,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Trading Down 0.3%

IONQ stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. IonQ’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, Director William F. Scannell bought 93,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,029,769.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,375.07. This trade represents a 221.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 944,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,539,550.70. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

