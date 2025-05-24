Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,261 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $23,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. Research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

