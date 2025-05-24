Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,787 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $22,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $165.41 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.85 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.64 and a 200 day moving average of $159.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.