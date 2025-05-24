Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $23,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,963,846.24. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $4,213,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,645. This represents a 78.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,214 shares of company stock valued at $13,925,963. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $83.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

