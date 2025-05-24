Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,026,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,515 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $23,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Unity Software by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, COO Alexander Blum sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $37,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 495,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,520,068.48. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $30,287.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 480,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,339.36. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,452 shares of company stock valued at $15,903,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on U

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.