Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.93 Million Stake in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.81% of TWFG worth $21,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TWFG by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after acquiring an additional 415,159 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TWFG by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 878,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after buying an additional 206,969 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TWFG in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in TWFG by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 871,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after buying an additional 142,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TWFG in the 4th quarter valued at $3,274,000.

TWFG Price Performance

Shares of TWFG opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 122.61 and a quick ratio of 122.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26. TWFG, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on TWFG from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TWFG from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TWFG from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TWFG from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

