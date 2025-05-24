Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.82 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Eastman Chemical worth $22,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

