Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.96 Million Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $22,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,148,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,948,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 532,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,042,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,179,000 after purchasing an additional 765,250 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FYBR shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

