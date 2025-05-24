Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22 Million Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $22,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 1,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,837.08. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $125.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.86. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

