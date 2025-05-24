Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.20 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,439 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Smartsheet worth $23,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 233,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $56.55.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

