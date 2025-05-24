Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.46 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $23,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. Mizuho cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.85.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $136.76 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $254.15. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 911.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.05 and a 200-day moving average of $163.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

