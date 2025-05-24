Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $22,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $151,657.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,798.42. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 17,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,687,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,002,082.64. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,709 shares of company stock worth $6,224,840. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $156.17 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $178.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.93.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATR

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.