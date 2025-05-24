Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $23,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $53,132,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,727,000 after purchasing an additional 424,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,191,000 after acquiring an additional 145,255 shares in the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 74,008 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

