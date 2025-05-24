Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 518,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,972 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $23,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.