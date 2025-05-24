Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 189,759 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,759 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Immunovant worth $22,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMVT. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Immunovant by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Fromkin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,494.80. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $364,941.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,412,790.88. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,682 shares of company stock valued at $753,419 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

IMVT opened at $14.46 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

